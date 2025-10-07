George Clooney's twins make brutal confession about Amal's food

George Clooney’s kids deliver savage joke about Amal’s cooking

George Clooney and Amal Clooney's twins had a hilarious reaction to mom's cooking.

In a recent chat with Esquire, the 64-year-old actor and his 47-year-old wife were enjoying a sweet family lunch with their eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

As all sat down for lunch George revealed they are having lemon pasta and chicken made with fresh tomatoes from their garden, the mother of two laughed, saying they were “lucky” she hadn’t cooked any of it herself.

Taking advantage of the lighthearted moment, George also jumped in the joke asking his twin what happens when Amal cooks a meal.

Ella and Alexander responded in one voice, "We all die!”

For the unversed, George and Amal tied the knot back in 2014 in an Italian wedding and welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017

In an interview with People, the father of two shared that he and his wife keep their kids priority over work.

"In marriage, and now with the kids, you give away the selfishness of only looking out for yourself," he said, adding, "It's a wonderful thing. Amal and I talk about it every day. We feel so lucky."

While talking about raising his twins with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan in September, George said, "When you have twins and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are. They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are."