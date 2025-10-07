George Clooney reveals why aging makes him uneasy

George Clooney gets candid about aging fears

George Clooney opened up about aging, admitting he is not very excited about it.

The Oscar winning actor, who turned 64 earlier this year, talked about his fears of getting older in a 7-hour long interview with Esquire published Monday, October 6.

George, who is promoting his new movie Jay Kelly, admitted that he was nervous during his recent Broadway performance in Good Night, and Good Luck, because of his aged nerves. He was worried he might forget some of his lines.

And he revealed that he had practiced "the whole play in the dressing room" before performing onstage because he was afraid of "blowing" his lines.

The actor then mentioned how his parents are dealing with old age related problems, confessing he is not happy about turning older.

"My parents are dealing with all the things you deal with with age. They’re not thrilled about it, as you can imagine," Clooney told the outlet.

"None of us are, I guess. I’m not thrilled with being 64," he added.

Moreover, to make sure he is healthy enough and active George bikes once every summer up to Mount Bisbino in Como, Italy.

"Just to make sure I'm not too old," he added.

For the unversed, George is father to 8-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, whom he shares with wife Amal Clooney.