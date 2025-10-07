 
Geo News

Guillermo del Toro gets honest about ‘Frankenstein' prosthetics

Guillermo del Toro weighs in on his experience getting fitted for prosthetics in ‘Frankenstein’

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2025

Guillermo del Toro highlights how hard Jacob Elordi’s worked on ‘Frankenstein’
Guillermo del Toro highlights how hard Jacob Elordi’s worked on ‘Frankenstein’

Guillermo del Toro has just gushed over Jacob Elordi and his ability to bring Frankenstein to life via prosthetics.

The famed Mexican filmmaker and author shared his thoughts during an interview with E! News’ Francesca Amiker.

“He took around 10 hours every day,” and “about 42 pieces of makeup, prosthetics. And then he would have to work,” he started by saying highlighting Elordi’s work ethic.

In Toro’s eyes “he did it all with grace and patience and love,” at the same time.

At one point in that chat he also recalled what he’d said to Elordi and admitted, “I told him, ‘Look, it's like when a priest is getting dressed, there are many layers to the robes and the ceremonial guard. You have to think, this is your Ceremonial Guard. You're invoking the Creature’.”

“And the result is heartbreaking and beautiful," he said while concluding. "It’s a really naked performance—emotionally so close to innocence that it breaks your heart.”

But that wasn’t all, because the Elordi also focused on other aspects of preparation like taking Japanese butoh dance classes, as well as Bible readings, especially the Book of Job.

Jennifer Lopez all smiles with Ben Affleck at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' N.Y.C. premier
Jennifer Lopez all smiles with Ben Affleck at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' N.Y.C. premier
Dwayne Johnson breaks silence over 'Smashing Machine's worst opening
Dwayne Johnson breaks silence over 'Smashing Machine's worst opening
George Clooney reveals why aging makes him uneasy
George Clooney reveals why aging makes him uneasy
Brittany Mahomes gushes over Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' surprise
Brittany Mahomes gushes over Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' surprise
Taylor Swift talks navigating through ‘real emergencies' in life
Taylor Swift talks navigating through ‘real emergencies' in life
Cardi B shares emotional vow to raise kids stronger than her
Cardi B shares emotional vow to raise kids stronger than her
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his drug past
George Clooney makes shocking confession about his drug past
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce still 'in disbelief' over engagement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce still 'in disbelief' over engagement