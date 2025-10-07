Guillermo del Toro gets honest about ‘Frankenstein' prosthetics

Guillermo del Toro highlights how hard Jacob Elordi’s worked on ‘Frankenstein’

Guillermo del Toro has just gushed over Jacob Elordi and his ability to bring Frankenstein to life via prosthetics.

The famed Mexican filmmaker and author shared his thoughts during an interview with E! News’ Francesca Amiker.

“He took around 10 hours every day,” and “about 42 pieces of makeup, prosthetics. And then he would have to work,” he started by saying highlighting Elordi’s work ethic.

In Toro’s eyes “he did it all with grace and patience and love,” at the same time.

At one point in that chat he also recalled what he’d said to Elordi and admitted, “I told him, ‘Look, it's like when a priest is getting dressed, there are many layers to the robes and the ceremonial guard. You have to think, this is your Ceremonial Guard. You're invoking the Creature’.”

“And the result is heartbreaking and beautiful," he said while concluding. "It’s a really naked performance—emotionally so close to innocence that it breaks your heart.”

But that wasn’t all, because the Elordi also focused on other aspects of preparation like taking Japanese butoh dance classes, as well as Bible readings, especially the Book of Job.