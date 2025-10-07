Taylor Swift talks about the message behind her album ‘Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift gets honest about coming to the ‘best matched’ time of her life

Singer songwriter Taylor Swift has just turned up at the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and has gushed over everything from the studio’s audience to her excitement over her new release as

The conversation kicked off rather fast when Fallen started asking the star about her experience and emotions now that the album has reached “the biggest streamed album” across all platforms like Amazon, Apple, Spotify”.

Following the praise Swift was quick to hail her fan base however, and said, “I was so excited its like ‘I got a really great Christmas present from my brother but you have it for a year and so its like really exciting that they have opened the present and they are playing with the ‘toy’.”

She even called it ‘fantastic’ and admitted “this has just been, I think the most well matched era in terms of where my life was when I wrote, and then where I am now where it’s out in the world. I feel exactly the same way, as I wrote and recorded these songs.”

Because with things like the Tortured Poets Department Swift admits “the name didn’t lie I wrote that song and I was just miserable and then when I put it out I was like, ‘I’m so happy now’,” and ended up putting her phone away in a drawer.

But in Life of a Showgirl, “This feels so special because with my albums I love to showcase sort of aspects of my personality that are in the extreme, Tortured Poets Departments my last album was really highlighting the facets of me that are a writer, that’s earnest, stoic and raw-- the sprawling part of me. The part that’s like I’m just gonna write everything and give you everything I wrote’.”

“But that was the characters of the poets, and this I wanted to be the character of the showgirl which are other aspects of a person’s personality where you’re funny, feisty, having a blast”.

