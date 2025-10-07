George Clooney gets honest about his younger years in Hollywood

George Clooney has just made a shockingly personal admission about his drug use and all the stuff he experimented with in the past.

The conversation happened in a sit-down with Esquires and saw the actor take a trip down memory lane to the 1980’s in Hollywood.

He admitted to it right off the bat when he said he did “blow and stuff” but clarified that it never became a “big issue” by any means.

He was also quoted saying, “eighty-two, I tried — I did blow and stuff. I used to make jokes about how I did too many drugs, but the truth is, it was never a big issue for me at all.”

“And look, there was an episode of Taxi where they’re all doing blow. At the time, it was like, No, this is not like heroin. It’s not addictive. But then it was like, Oh, well, it’s actually pretty f****** bad.”

Not to mention, “it was all cut with mannitol. The baby laxative. Everybody would do a line and then take a s***” he also admitted.

“We were f*****,” he candidly recalled from that trip down memory lane. “I literal — I think all of us — there was like twenty of us in the screening room, and the movie ended, and we sat there without speaking for, like, hours. Hours! Like the sun was coming up and we’re — it’s just not my drug.”

Before concluding he also said, “I’ve had periods where, I wouldn’t say it was a problem — I never woke up and drank or anything. But I’d have runs where I’d get pretty toasty every night.”