Robin Williams's family shares key message on social media

Robin Williams' daughter speaks out on star's AI-generated clips

Robin Williams, a well-known star whose death shocked fans after it happened through suicide in 2014. Years later, his daughter has a message for fans.



This is, as Zelda Williams, in a post on Instagram, shares that she does not want fans to send her the AI-generated videos of her father.

“Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad. Stop believing I wanna see it or that I'll understand, I don’t and I won’t,” she pens.

The late star’s daughter continues, “If you’re just trying to troll me, I’ve seen way worse, I’ll restrict and move on. But please, if you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he'd want."

“To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to ‘this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that's enough’, just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening," she adds.

“AI is just badly recycling and regurgitating the past to be reconsumed. You are taking in the Human Centipede of content, and from the very very end of the line, all while the folks at the front laugh and laugh, consume and consume," Zelda concludes.

It's worth noting Robin, prior to his death, had been suffering from various diseases. He was 63.