Prince Harry's invite for Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles: Inside

Inside King Charles’ invitations for Christmas at Sandringham for the Sussexes

The chances Prince Harry gets to spend Christmas at Sandringham this year with the British royal family given how he’s recently put an end to the 19 month radio silence with his father has come out.

For those unversed with these peace talks, it all happened when Prince Harry flew to Britain for a four day charity focused tour, and ended up meeting with King Charles for an hour-long chat with Clarence House.

Now, given that the invites have already been sent out, according to Express UK, a pal of the Firm just stepped forward to highlight what chances the Sussexes have at having had secured one.

The friend spoke to Vanity Fair and clarified right off the bat by saying, “With things being so dire between William and Harry, I’m not sure Harry would even want to be at Sandringham for Christmas.”

Because should an invite have been extended, and the Sussexes accept, “it would be very awkward,” the pal admitted.

Reason being, Prince Harry knows very well “he’d probably get quite a frosty reception from most of the family.”