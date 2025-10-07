Prince Harry simmering on the inside as Meghan Markle makes post after post

Prince Harry is currently struggling immensely with Meghan Markle’s decision

Meghan Markle is currently making Prince Harry simmer and seethe over her social media strategy that, allows her to make every post, but none that are about him.

The whole thing has been shared by a well placed insider that just sat down with RadarOnline.

According to their findings this is happening because “Harry feels completely deserted” by his wife.

At any given time “Meghan's sharing posts about everything except standing by him. He's upset, isolated, and bewildered. He thought she'd say something, even once, to show she's on his side – but her silence has spoken volumes.”

For those unversed, this is in relation to Prince Harry’s row with Sentebale which was marred by a clash brought forward by chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka.

According to the report “he's still seething about it. At this point, it's less about the charity and more about feeling that she's left him to handle everything on his own.”

For those unversed, the charity in question was set up back in 2006 with the Seeiso of Lesotho, and aimed to support children suffering from HIV and AIDS.

However, both princes resigned earlier this year after the dispute aired.

The same source also went as far as to claim that Meghan’s silence on the matter is “totally intentional” and she is staying quote allegedly because “this is a very delicate issue. Sentebale was Harry's initiative from the beginning, and Meghan recognizes that.”

So “she's staying quiet to prevent making things worse. She's decided to back him behind the scenes instead of in public.”

A pal from California has also spoken out since the issue first came out and said that, regardless of public perception, “Harry thought Meghan would stand up for him – she's always been outspoken about her truth. Her choice to stay quiet this time has left him feeling vulnerable.”