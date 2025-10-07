Sarah Ferguson turns her daughters Princess Beatrice, Eugenie into pariahs

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie have found themselves becoming ‘pariahs’

An insider has just come forward with the most heartbreaking admission about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who have allegedly become ‘pariahs’ to the Firm and the world.

It comes now that both their parents are known to have been close to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and insights have just been shared with Star magazine.

According to the insider, “Beatrice and Eugenie have both tried to keep their heads down in the wake of Andrew’s scandal,” even during its early stages.

But “now that Sarah has been found out to be a friend of Epstein, that’s going to be increasingly difficult.”

Because prior to this “they were ready to step up and take on bigger roles within the royal family if the king so chose.”

Yet “now that appears in jeopardy and they feel like pariahs.”

For those unversed, this revelation comes shortly after Heat World reported that the girls “took their father at his word that it all would die down and go away eventually, and it certainly didn’t cross their mind that they’d be dragged into the mess by virtue of their parents’ behaviour.”

Now “they’ve had this nightmare hanging over them for so many years and now it's really biting them hard and turning their lives upside down.”