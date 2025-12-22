Prince Harry, Meghan sharpen claws as William, Kate rift to get ‘nasty’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not ready to back down without a fight as their royal titles come under risk once again, despite King Charles’s easing ties with his younger son.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been laying the groundwork for the future of the monarchy with significant changes in tradition and protocol.

The King had taken a landmark decision this year about his disgraced brother Andrew, that too, so early on in his reign. The Prince of Wales is understood to have had a major role in the decision, but was not named in the announcement made by Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, the ties between Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry remains at an impasse but it is set to worsen next year as big plans are being set in motion, sources have revealed.

The future king and queen are preparing for 2026 to be “one of the most transformative years the monarchy has seen in decades,” a source claimed to Closer magazine.

William and Kate reportedly the monarchy to be “relatable, accessible and grounded” and they are focusing on changing how royal engagements are conducted are meaningful and relevant. This also calls for bad news for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles.

“There will be a firm boundary around Harry and Meghan,” the insider suggested. “Expect a combative year ahead as the Sussexes prepare to fight any attempt to strip their titles.”

They noted that it will “get nasty” and William and Kate are fully aware of it.

“They’ve realised the old guard can’t guide them anymore, so they’re creating their own court – their own way of doing things – ready for the day William becomes King.”