Geralt slays foes in 'The Witcher' S4 trailer

Netflix drops 'The Witcher' season four trailer

Geralt of Rivia is seen in action as he slays foes in the trailer of season four of The Witcher.



It shows Liam Hemsworth, replacing Henry Cavill as the lead, as he stitches together a group of adventurers, which includes Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), the bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), newcomer Regis (played by Laurence Fishburne) and others to find Ciri, played by Freya Allan.

In the teaser, someone says, “The Witcher is in a state of flux. You are becoming something new."

In addition, the other cast includes Eamon Farren (Cahir), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Meng’er Zhang (Milva), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Mecia Simson (Francesca), and Sharlto Copley (Leo Bonhart).

Moreover, Danny Woodburn (Zoltan), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), James Purefoy (Skellen), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), Fabian McCallum (Kayleigh), Juliette Alexandra (Reef), Ben Radcliffe (Giselher), and Connor Crawford (Asse).

Aggy K. Adams (Iskra), Linden Porco (Percival Schuttenbach), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), and Safiyya Ingar (Keira), among others.

The season four logline reads, “After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies."

"As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.”

The Witcher season 4 will air on Netflix on October 30.