Sarah Ferguson given tip to bring Royals back on her side

Sarah Ferguson will have to work harder for a royal comeback.

The Duchess of York and the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, who has been recently associated with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is told to lay low.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells i newspaper: "(Fergie) has come back so many times. This time she is probably going to have to do what she's never done before and lie low for quite a while."

Meanwhile, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams adds: "The York brand has been toxic for some time and this may well get even worse. Both will obviously be devastated by the fact that their parents are both in disgrace."