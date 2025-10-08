 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson given tip to bring Royals back on her side

Sarah Ferguson is told to slowly find her way back into the Royal fold

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 08, 2025

Sarah Ferguson given tip to bring Royals back on her side
Sarah Ferguson given tip to bring Royals back on her side 

Sarah Ferguson will have to work harder for a royal comeback.

The Duchess of York and the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, who has been recently associated with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is told to lay low.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells i newspaper: "(Fergie) has come back so many times. This time she is probably going to have to do what she's never done before and lie low for quite a while."

Meanwhile, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams adds: "The York brand has been toxic for some time and this may well get even worse. Both will obviously be devastated by the fact that their parents are both in disgrace."

Prince William says ‘rug pulled under his feet' in 2024
Prince William says ‘rug pulled under his feet' in 2024
Prince Harry loss as African country cuts ties with his wildlife charity
Prince Harry loss as African country cuts ties with his wildlife charity
How is King Charles welcoming Prince Harry with open arms? Insider reveals
How is King Charles welcoming Prince Harry with open arms? Insider reveals
Prince William finally breaks silence on Prince Harry
Prince William finally breaks silence on Prince Harry
Prince William's flying off the handle with Prince Harry and ‘planning war'
Prince William's flying off the handle with Prince Harry and ‘planning war'
Sarah Ferguson turns her daughters Princess Beatrice, Eugenie into pariahs
Sarah Ferguson turns her daughters Princess Beatrice, Eugenie into pariahs
Prince Harry simmering on the inside as Meghan Markle makes post after post
Prince Harry simmering on the inside as Meghan Markle makes post after post
Prince William lays bare the changes he insists on making after King Charles
Prince William lays bare the changes he insists on making after King Charles