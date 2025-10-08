 
Taylor Swift reveals the first time she saw Travis Kelce 'nervous'

Web Desk
October 08, 2025

Taylor Swift says Travis Kelce was 'nervous' while proposing her

Taylor Swift has opened up about the time Travis Kelce proposed to her.

The couple, who recently got engaged, made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her album, The Life of a Showgirl.

During her conversation with Fallon, Swift said that before Kelce popped the question, it was the only time she'd seen him nervous.

Swift said, "I was like, 'He is so serious about this, and I really appreciate that."

Adding, "Afterward, I kind of realized, he's walking around sort of nervous about the podcast, he's like, 'My heart is racing, I know how much this means to you, I really want this to be what you hoped it would be,' because we'd been talking about doing the podcast and announcing the album."

She went on to add, "He's like, 'My heart is racing,' and I've never seen this dude nervous, ever. He's professionally not a nervous person."

"Of course he's not nervous about the podcast! He's like, 'I wonder what questions I'm going to ask you? I know, I know one question I'm going to ask, I know the big one, but I can't get to that yet!'" Fallon replied.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025.

