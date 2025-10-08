Michael Bublé goes to extreme lengths to add Teo Ramdel to his team on 'The Voice

Michael Bublé makes effort to get Teo Ramdel on his team on 'The Voice'

Michael Bublé took extreme measures to add Teo Ramdel to his team.

On the Monday, October 6 episode of The Voice, Ramdel’s amazing blind audition to Luis Miguel's Historia de un Amor earned him a four-chair turn.

Commenting on his performance, coach Reba McEntire said, "Your singing is so sensual. It was s**y, I loved it, I was very moved. I didn't understand a word you said but I will find that out later. It was absolutely beautiful. Welcome to The Voice."

Buble ten started by giving an introduction of himself in Spanish, when coach Snoop Dogg interrupted him by quipping, "Mike, we know you speak Spanish."

Talking to Ramdel, the Spicy Margarita hitmaker continued, "Brother, I want a moment with you. Listen, my four kids, they're Latin kids. In my house, my wife says I am not going to speak English.”

“Every day in my house, we listen to Luis Miguel over and over and over and over. If you don't join my team, my wife may leave me. I really hope you consider being a part of this journey with me man,” Buble jokingly added.

Notably, when it was time to choose a coach, Dogg shouted "viva la Mexico" because Ramdel is from Tijuana, Mexico but he closed his eyes to make a decision.

Ramdel took his time and when he opened his eyes, he shouted, "Michael!"

It is pertinent to mention that The Voice airs every Monday and Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.