 
Geo News

How is King Charles welcoming Prince Harry with open arms? Insider reveals

King Charles is subtly helping Prince Harry make amends within the Royal Family

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 08, 2025

How is King Charles welcoming Prince Harry with open arms? Insider reveals
How is King Charles welcoming Prince Harry with open arms? Insider reveals

King Charles has seemingly extended an olive branch to Prince Harry amid resolving tensions.

His Majesty has pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex across Hillsborough Castle and drops a subtle hint how he wants Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to stay close.

A source tells Mirror: "Royal Historic Palaces make decisions on what they believe to be appropriate. They are also guided by members of The Royal Family, but the decision over what pictures of the family to use ultimately lies with the King."

This comes amid hearsay about Harry’s recent meeting with the King, that state Harry left UK visibly disappointed.

In response, Harry’s reps state: "Recent reporting of The Duke's view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false.

"The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son. Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged.

"While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over; however, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess,” they noted.

Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry completely on his own
Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry completely on his own
Prince William reveals his stance for the Kingship of England
Prince William reveals his stance for the Kingship of England
Prince Harry's invite for Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles: Inside
Prince Harry's invite for Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles: Inside
Prince William boils over after family member personally desecrates his memories
Prince William boils over after family member personally desecrates his memories
Meghan Markle's makeup artist talks of overwhelming reaction to Paris Fashion week
Meghan Markle's makeup artist talks of overwhelming reaction to Paris Fashion week
Prince William, Kate take firm decision as palace works on Harry, Charles reunion
Prince William, Kate take firm decision as palace works on Harry, Charles reunion
Meghan Markle gives cold response to King Charles' proposal in shock move
Meghan Markle gives cold response to King Charles' proposal in shock move
King Charles fumes and roars at Prince William over crown rift: ‘Not ready to give up yet'
King Charles fumes and roars at Prince William over crown rift: ‘Not ready to give up yet'