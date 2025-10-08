How is King Charles welcoming Prince Harry with open arms? Insider reveals

King Charles has seemingly extended an olive branch to Prince Harry amid resolving tensions.

His Majesty has pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex across Hillsborough Castle and drops a subtle hint how he wants Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to stay close.

A source tells Mirror: "Royal Historic Palaces make decisions on what they believe to be appropriate. They are also guided by members of The Royal Family, but the decision over what pictures of the family to use ultimately lies with the King."

This comes amid hearsay about Harry’s recent meeting with the King, that state Harry left UK visibly disappointed.

In response, Harry’s reps state: "Recent reporting of The Duke's view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false.

"The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son. Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged.

"While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over; however, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess,” they noted.