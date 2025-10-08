Diddy pleads to serve prison term at THIS facility

Diddy makes surprising request amid ongoing prison sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has requested a judge to let him serve his remaining sentence in a low-level jail in New Jersey.

The rapper wanted to spend the rest of his prison sentence in Fort Dix in New Jersey which according to him better suits him as he would be closer to his family and allow him to better deal with drug issues.

One of the disgraced musician's lawyers, Teny Geragos, wrote Diddy's request in a filing to the judge on Monday, October 6.

"In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for (Residential Drug Abuse Program) purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs."

For the unversed, Fort Dix, which is located just 75 miles away from New York City, has seen several high-profile prisoners over the years, including corrupt politicians, drug traffickers, and reputed mobsters.

Diddy is currently serving his sentence in the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal jail in Brooklyn.

It is pertinent to mention that Diddy was sentenced to four years in prison on October 3, after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution

Judge Arun Subramanian also ordered Combs to spend five years under supervision after prison and gave him a $500,000 fine, which is the highest amount allowed by law.

Moreover he was not found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, crimes that could have sent him to prison for life.

During the sentence hearing earlier in October, prosecutors pushed Subramanian to give Combs 11 years in prison for his prostitution convictions, while his defense team argued he should serve no more than 14 months.