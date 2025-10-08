Kate Middleton plans quiet life away from spotlight after cancer recovery: Source

Kate Middleton plans big move as she gears to leave royal spotlight

Kate Middleton is reportedly all set to step away from the spotlight as the princess and her husband, Prince William plan to make a Georgian estate in Windsor Great Park their new home.

As per a recent report by Radaronline.com, sources claimed, the future Queen and King are preparing to make Forest Lodge, their permanent residence, the couple's "forever home," following Kate's recovery from cancer earlier this year.

"Kate has had a huge shift in perspective since her illness. She's more determined than ever to focus on her health, her children, and the environment around them," a royal source told the outlet.

"Forest Lodge is perfect because it gives them space, privacy, and the chance to live much more sustainably."

Moreover, Kate "wants to grow their own food, use renewable energy, and spend as much time outdoors as possible."

"Basically, she wants to live way more off-grid," the royal insider added.

Kate and William are currently residing in central London with their three kids.

For the unversed, the royal couple are parents to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

A resident from Windsor Great Park revealed that "there's a lot happening up at" Forest Lodge. "Security is being upgraded and some of the surrounding cottages are being turned into accommodation for protection officers. The family want to live quietly, but safely."

A Windsor estate insider shared, "It's become clear that Forest Lodge will be their permanent base. The Princess wants a home that feels grounded – she doesn't want to be in a palace."

"Kate has talked about installing solar panels, planting fruit trees, and having beehives. The idea is to make the property self-sufficient."