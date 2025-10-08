Dolly Parton concerns sister with declining health: ‘up all night praying'

Dolly Parton's sister ‘up all night praying' for her health

Dolly Parton has her sister, Freida Parton worried over her deteriorating health.

Her sibling says that she has been “up all night praying” as the singer deals with unrevealed health issues.

Freida also revealed that her 79-year-old sibling “hasn’t been feeling her best lately” since she postponed her Las Vegas residency due to “health challenges” last month.

The Jolene hitmaker was scheduled to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for Dolly: Live in Las Vegas in December, but now has announced new dates for September 2026.

Freida took to her Facebook account and updated people on Dolly’s health, “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly,” she wrote.

She continued, “Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” the sister of Dolly wrote.

“Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!” Freida concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the 9 to 5 hitmaker postponed, what would have been her first Vegas residency in more than three decades.

Dolly took to her official Instagram in September and wrote, “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon,” the Islands in the Stream singer added.

She continued, “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

“Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But I believe he is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you,” Dolly Parton concluded.