Louis Tomlinson details ‘impossibly difficult' grief of losing Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson reveals 15th One Direction anniversary was uncomfortable since Liam’s death

Louis Tomlinson still misses his late pal Liam Payne.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone U.K., he opened up about the 15th anniversary of One Direction's formation which was the first anniversary without Payne.

"It was really uncomfortable, actually, the 15th anniversary, because the [collective] feeling to celebrate is as important, if not more important than ever, on behalf of Liam," he told the outlet.

While Tomlinson admitted he once felt "sick of nostalgia," but this anniversary without Payne was different.

"You know, there’s still a level in my head [where it feels] unjust and frustrating that he’s not with us anymore. So, it just brought up those feelings, although I’m still living with them anyway," the History hitmaker stated.

"It was really, really, impossibly difficult for me to deal with losing Liam," he added.

Additionally, Tomlinson has bore grief previously as well when his mother, Johannah Deakin, passed away due to leukemia in 2016.

He has also lost his younger sister Félicité Tomlinson, to accidental overdose in 2019.

"Naively, I thought that because at this point, I’m relatively well versed in grief for my age, that it might soften the blow. Super-naive. It’s very different. I’ve never lost a friend before," Tomlinson said of experiencing grief of losing a pal.

The singer said of Payne, “We were all just so amateur, but he was already where he needed to be by the time he did his first [X Factor] audition. None of us would have admitted it at the time, because you have a lot of pride as a young lad, but we all looked up to him like that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 by falling from his third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16, 2024.