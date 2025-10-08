 
Geo News

Taylor Swift reveals inspiration behind song ‘Father Figure'

Taylor Swift’s song ‘Father Figure’ belongs to her latest album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2025

Taylor Swift reveals ‘Succession inspired the song ‘Father Figure
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Succession' inspired the song ‘Father Figure'

Taylor Swift just revealed that her song Father Figure was inspired from the series, Succession.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 14-time Grammy winner discussed several of her songs from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old megastar said that the fourth track of the album, "Father Figure," had influences from Succession and the relationship between the ruthless, fictitious patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his children.

"It's like, protégé-mentor, and the relationship between the two, right?" Swift explained, adding, "And the power dynamics and idea that power could flip and somebody could betray somebody — that's so fun to write."

"And this is written from the perspective of the mentor to the protégé,” she further mentioned, as she got into the pop culture inspiration, which is a scene that belongs to the fourth season of Succession.

"I kept thinking about that scene in Succession when Logan looks at his kids and says, 'I love you but you are not serious people.' And I think about that scene constantly. I just think it's one of the coolest scenes ever," Swift gushed.

The Lover crooner mentioned that she wanted to write a song that "has that energy" of Logan telling his kids "You bit the hand that fed you.," "You do not possess the vernacular to be doing this," she added.

Swift continued, "But I also really have completely related to the protégé perspective in so many of these situations, right? Like, I relate to the younger one, like when I'm listening to this song, like, even though its from the perspective of the father figure character. That's why I like this song so much."

Fallon acknowledged that the Blank Space singer "always finds a way" to make fans react, "wait...did she just say that?"

"That's entertainment," Taylor Swift concluded.

Cardi B opens up about ‘dying' marriage to Offset: ‘very lonely'
Cardi B opens up about ‘dying' marriage to Offset: ‘very lonely'
Taylor Swift finally addresses chatter about her vault track plans for ‘Reputation'
Taylor Swift finally addresses chatter about her vault track plans for ‘Reputation'
Seth Rogen reveals shocking reason behind ‘ban' from Emmy Awards
Seth Rogen reveals shocking reason behind ‘ban' from Emmy Awards
Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen opens up about her cosmetic transformations
Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen opens up about her cosmetic transformations
Taylor Swift reveals ‘tradition' to start ‘new musical era'
Taylor Swift reveals ‘tradition' to start ‘new musical era'
Louis Tomlinson details ‘impossibly difficult' grief of losing Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson details ‘impossibly difficult' grief of losing Liam Payne
When did Christina Haack, Christopher Larocca start dating? HGTV star reveals details
When did Christina Haack, Christopher Larocca start dating? HGTV star reveals details
Nicole Kidman steps out in style after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman steps out in style after Keith Urban split