Prince Harry's spokesperson refuses to comment on stalker issue

Prince Harry’s spokesperson has refused on comment over reports the Duke stalker got within feet of him during the charity events on recent UK trip.

The Fox News Digital reached out to the representative for Prince Harry after reports the Duke had multiple close encounters with a stalker during his recent trip to Britain.

Prince Harry’s spokesperson says that they "do not comment on security issues."

As per the report by The Telegraph, in September, when Prince Harry visited UK for charity events, a woman — who is believed to be struggling with mental health issues — was able to come within feet of the Duke on two separate occasions.

Meanwhile, a security source tells the Fox News Digital, "These incidents are not uncommon for members of the Royal Family. It differs however, because there was no police presence or close protection — it was left to two staffers from his private office to intervene.

“This time they got lucky, recognizing the fixated individual. Relying on luck is not a long-term fix."

The security insider went on saying Harry is the son of the King, brother of the heir, fifth in line to the throne and one of the most famous people in the world.

"It feels like there is an inevitable foreboding looming over this whole issue. It seems it is going to take something serious to happen, before the Home Office chooses to intervene and ask the appropriate questions of the secretive boys’ club that is the RAVEC board," the security source further said.