Taylor Swift finally addresses chatter about her vault track plans for ‘Reputation'

Taylor Swift finally gets honest and reveals the timeline for ‘Reputation’ Vault Tracks

Singer songwriter Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Vault Tracks have been a hot topic for many, so much so that chatter started to erupt before her The Life of a Showgirl album dropped, and fans finally have an answer.

The whole thing got cleared up during the star’s appearance on The Roula & Ryan Show.

There, she finally shut down all the talk, but before that said, “It’s pretty exciting because that always was the album where I was like, ‘That was my favorite that I felt like didn’t really get a fair swing of it.’ So now that they’re like, ‘We love that album, we want more of it,’ it’s lovely. It’s wonderful.”

But “there’s nothing coming from Reputation any time soon,” she said too.

The conversation went on without a hitch after that and saw the star saying, “This is so funny because we just had a new album come out, and I am so in that moment, and like, I think that this moment is a pretty fantastic one.”

“So what I would invite my fans to do is just be here with me. Be here with me on this album because this album is fantastic and we’re all having so much fun,” she said concluding.

For those unversed, when the star actually started re-recording her music, for a release on May 26th, under Taylor’s Version, she had said, “Full transparency: I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it. The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief.”

That is why “to be perfectly honest, it’s the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn’t be improved upon by redoing it. Not the music, or photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off,” she said at the time.

According to Just Jared Swift also noted, “There will be a time (if you’re in to the idea) for the unreleased vault tracks from that album to hatch. I’ve completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about. But if it happens, it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.”