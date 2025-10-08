 
Ed Sheeran explains 'perfect balance' in life

Ed Sheeran opens up about how he manages his family life and career

October 08, 2025

Ed Sheeran gives insight into family life & career

For Ed Sheeran, striking a "perfect balance" in his private life and career could be described as an example of his success.

The 34-year-old, in an interview with People, shares his daughters will join him on his next tour. “My girls have been on tour with me since [the] start of Mathematics. I feel like my life only works when we’re together."

Ed, who had done at least three worldwide tours, shares his excitement for doing them after he was asked about whether he feels touring has become an obligation for him.

“I don’t think any of it is obligation. I really enjoy my career. I love touring, I love songwriting. Touring has gotten to a point now, because of where my career’s at, that it can fit around my family and I can dictate what I do," the Grammy winner continues.

He adds, "So if I’m like, ‘I only want to play Saturdays.’ That’s what I do. If I want to play Friday, Saturday and Sunday, I can do that as well."

"But if that feels like too much, then I’ll just say, ‘I just want to play Saturdays. And I think being at a stage in my career where my family life takes precedent and I can do all that as well — it’s kind of the perfect balance," Ed concludes.

