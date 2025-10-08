Jeremy Allen White on his ex-girlfriend: 'I love her'

Jeremy Allen White lauds ex-girlfriend Rosalía

Jeremy Allen White is still in praise of his ex-girlfriend Rosalía, from whom he had split over a year ago.



"Rosa, Rosalía, I love so much; she's wonderful. She's flamenco," the 34-year-old shares while appearing on Spain's Los 40 radio station's red carpet.

In late 2023, the ex-couple were first linked after they were spotted in public multiple times. At the time, an insider told Us Weekly, "Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating. They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently."

Another source also told the outlet that the duo had a mutual taste for "music, art, and culture," noting, "Rosalía can tell he's a compassionate person." For right now, they're just enjoying each other's company."

For fans, their relationship came to an end after photos showed Jeremy locking lips with Molly Gordon, his co-star in The Bear.

Amid this, a source told about Rosalía and the Emmy winner's romance. "They started cooling off in the last few months," adding, "Their decision to break up was mutual," the source added. "They aren't friends, but have no ill will toward each other."

It is worth noting Jeremy and Molly have not confirmed in public they are having a romance.