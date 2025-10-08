 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie ready to leave the past behind after Brad Pitt divorce: Source

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finalized their divorce last years

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2025

Photo: Angelina Jolie planning next steps after Brad Pitt divorce: Source
Photo: Angelina Jolie planning next steps after Brad Pitt divorce: Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly ready to close the door on a difficult chapter of her life.

According to Us Weekly, the Oscar-winning actress has finally taken a sigh of relief as her years-long legal battle with Brad Pitt reaches its end.

Spilling the details, a source told the outlet that it will be a “new beginning” for the Maria actress, 50, following her drawn-out, eight-year divorce from Pitt.

"You can really feel a shift in Angelina recently; she’s lighter and more at ease," the insider shared.

Reports suggest Jolie is planning a fresh start, with plans to relocate after her twins' birthday in July. 

“She’ll always love L.A., but she feels it has served its purpose. She’s ready for her next chapter,” the source added.

Last year, Daily Mail confirmed that Jolie and Pitt officially finalized their divorce, more than eight years after she initially filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2016.

The former couple, who married in 2014, share six children together and reportedly faced challenges from the start of their union.

'DWTS' voting guide 2025: Step-by-Step on how to vote for your favorite couple
'DWTS' voting guide 2025: Step-by-Step on how to vote for your favorite couple
Jennifer Lopez gives her honest take on ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman' shoot
Jennifer Lopez gives her honest take on ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman' shoot
Dolly Parton's sister Freida Parton issues clarification on sister's health
Dolly Parton's sister Freida Parton issues clarification on sister's health
Ed Sheeran explains 'perfect balance' in life
Ed Sheeran explains 'perfect balance' in life
Yungblud breaks silence on MTV VMA performance ‘bitter' hate
Yungblud breaks silence on MTV VMA performance ‘bitter' hate
Taylor Swift reveals inspiration behind song ‘Father Figure'
Taylor Swift reveals inspiration behind song ‘Father Figure'
Miranda Kerr gets honest about co-parenting with ex-husband's ex fiancé Katy Perry
Miranda Kerr gets honest about co-parenting with ex-husband's ex fiancé Katy Perry
Cardi B opens up about ‘dying' marriage to Offset: ‘very lonely'
Cardi B opens up about ‘dying' marriage to Offset: ‘very lonely'