Angelina Jolie ready to leave the past behind after Brad Pitt divorce: Source

Photo: Angelina Jolie planning next steps after Brad Pitt divorce: Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly ready to close the door on a difficult chapter of her life.

According to Us Weekly, the Oscar-winning actress has finally taken a sigh of relief as her years-long legal battle with Brad Pitt reaches its end.

Spilling the details, a source told the outlet that it will be a “new beginning” for the Maria actress, 50, following her drawn-out, eight-year divorce from Pitt.

"You can really feel a shift in Angelina recently; she’s lighter and more at ease," the insider shared.

Reports suggest Jolie is planning a fresh start, with plans to relocate after her twins' birthday in July.

“She’ll always love L.A., but she feels it has served its purpose. She’s ready for her next chapter,” the source added.

Last year, Daily Mail confirmed that Jolie and Pitt officially finalized their divorce, more than eight years after she initially filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2016.

The former couple, who married in 2014, share six children together and reportedly faced challenges from the start of their union.