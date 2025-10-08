 
Selena Gomez's kidney donor Francia Raisa reacts to her wedding

Selena Gomez's kidney donor Francia Raisa spoke her heart out as the singer weds Benny Blanco

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2025

Photo: Selena Gomezs kidney donor Francia Raisa breaks silence on her wedding to Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez's kidney donor, Francia Raisa, is finally breaking her silence after the pop star's wedding to Benny Blanco.

According to RadarOnline.com, the How I Met Your Father actress was recently asked about her rumored feud with Gomez, speculation that began after claims surfaced she was unhappy seeing the Rare singer smoking.

Raisa, who famously donated a kidney to Gomez, 33, in 2017 following the Spring Breakers star’s lupus diagnosis, shared her well wishes during a new interview filmed at a bookstore event.

Speaking in Spanish, she said, “I know she’s getting married, and I’m very happy for her." 

"And look… she has a life and she is already a billionaire, and I am grateful that I could do that for her,” according to translated subtitles.

When asked about organ donation, Raisa stressed that the act is about saving a life, not creating an obligation or bond.

“Look, from the beginning the doctors told me, it’s a donation,” she explained. 

“If you are going to donate a dollar to St. Jude or somewhere else, you’re not going to call to say, ‘Hey, what are you doing with my dollar?’ It’s a donation and it’s something nice that I was able to do. I am grateful that I am alive and I can say that I have saved a life.”

The actress did not hold back when questioned about reports claiming she was “angry” at Gomez over how the singer treated her body post-surgery.

“Well, right now what you are asking me is nonsense that has been in the media, and there are too many rumors,” Raisa replied coolly. 

“I’ve never said anything,” she asserted.

