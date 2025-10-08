Windsor worker reveals Kate Middleton's plans for George before turning King

A former worker in the Windsor estate has just broken their silence on the Wales’ plans for Forest Lodge, right alongside a royal source.

The insider was the first to chime in and shared everything during an interview with RadarOnline.

In that chat they explained that this move directly reflects the Princess’ decision to stay off-grid following her recovery from cancer.

The anonymous insider was also quoted saying, “Kate has had a huge shift in perspective since her illness. She's more determined than ever to focus on her health, her children, and the environment around them.”

Furthermore, “Forest Lodge is perfect because it gives them space, privacy, and the chance to live much more sustainably,” the source said.

Not to mention Kate also has other plans of her own, for example “she wants to grow their own food, use renewable energy, and spend as much time outdoors as possible. Basically, she wants to live way more off-grid.”

Even one resident has since revealed all that is happening during the renovation process and admits, “there's a lot happening up there. Security is being upgraded and some of the surrounding cottages are being turned into accommodation for protection officers. The family want to live quietly, but safely.”

The longtime Windsor estate worker admits too that Kate’s decision stems from her desire to have “a home that feels grounded – she doesn't want to be in a palace.” With solar panels, planting fruit trees, and having beehives.

Not to mention “they want the kids to have a routine that's calm and connected to nature. Kate loves the idea of them growing up in the countryside, learning to ride, climb trees, and just be outdoors – that's her vision of happiness.”