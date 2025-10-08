Pakistani band's tribute to late Indian singer Zubeen Garg goes viral

Late Indian singer Zubeen Garg performs during an event. — Facebook/ Rajiv Engleng/File

They say music knows no boundaries — it transcends languages, borders, and politics, connecting hearts through rhythm and emotion.

That’s exactly what happened at a recent concert in Karachi, where the Pakistani rock band Khudgharz paid a heartfelt tribute to late Indian singer Zubeen Garg.

Known for their high-energy performances and unique rock fusion, Khudgharz left the audience deeply moved as they performed Zubeen’s iconic track ‘Ya Ali’ — originally sung for the 2006 Bollywood film Gangster.

Directed by Anurag Basu and starring Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi, and Shiney Ahuja, the song had once captivated listeners across both India and Pakistan. The two nations have had a murky relationship — and it hit a new low recently.

As soon as the band began performing, the crowd erupted in cheers, singing along to every verse. Clips from the concert quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the band for their musical gesture. The performance even caught the attention of Indian media outlets, which highlighted it as a rare moment of cross-border appreciation.

Speaking to Geo Digital, Khudgharz’s lead vocalist, Farrukh Siddiqui, said: “Our band has performed Zubeen’s songs before, but this time it was different. His passing has left a void in the hearts of all music lovers. This was our way of paying tribute to a legend — and the way Karachi’s audience responded was truly heartwarming.”

Garg, who hailed from India’s northeastern state of Assam, passed away on September 19 while in Singapore for a performance. He was 52.

Indian media reported that the cause of death was drowning. His demise sent shockwaves across the subcontinent, with fans mourning the loss of a singer who had lent his voice to over 30 languages, beautifully blending Assamese culture and contemporary sounds in his music.

Arsalan Ali, Khudgharz’s manager, said: “Cricket and music have always brought people of both nations closer. But lately, especially after the Asia Cup, we’ve seen more distance than connection. So we thought — why not use music to soften hearts again?”

On social media, fans across borders echoed the same sentiment — celebrating Khudgharz’s tribute as a “beautiful reminder that art can still unite where politics divides.”