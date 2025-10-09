 
Snoop Dogg consoles emotional ‘Voice' contestant

Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé also echoed the rapper's sentiments

October 09, 2025

Snoop Dogg comforted a contestant in a recent episode of The Voice when she didn’t get any chair turns.

Performing Clean Bandit’s Symphony, Myra Tran became emotional on Tuesday when no coaches turned.

After the performance, rapper and coach Snoop Dogg stepped in with words of encouragement. "Myra, Myra on the wall. Who is the fairest of them all? The song sounded good. It’s just not what I’m looking for. But I think you did a great job performing it and you have the skill set to actually be great," he said.

Other coaches echoed his support, including Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé.

"You brought so much energy to the room… this is not an easy thing to do," Niall Horan noted, while Michael Bublé emphasised that song choice often outweighs talent.

As tears fell, Snoop handed her a tissue and reassured her, "You made your family proud today. You made your country proud. Sometimes it’s not always about winning. Sometimes that L is a lesson. It’s not a loss. It’s a lesson."

Tran then reflected on her lifelong dream, "The Voice was my dream when I was just a little child. I want to make my family and my country proud of me."

Horan later commended Snoop’s kindness, saying, "He’s a man with a huge heart. The way he dealt with Myra was incredible to see."

