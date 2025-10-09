Victoria Beckham gives special recognition to Brooklyn at Netflix event

Victoria Beckham has recently expressed her love for her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, despite the ongoing rift within the family.

Speaking to the audience at the premiere of her Netflix documentary at London's Curzon Mayfair cinema on Wednesday, the former Spice Girls member didn't forget to mention her estranged son Brooklyn.

“My children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper — and David — oh my God, he’s not a child! I was doing so well without cards as well!” joked the fashion designer.

"You know, it's it's taken me this process to really be proud of what I've achieved and to realize finally that I am enough," she added.

During her speech, Victoria also thanked her husband, David Beckham, “for convincing me and then forcing me, giving me no choice."

Calling the process of working on a documentary "a very emotional experience," she said, "I very much live in the present, I'm always looking forward, I'm very ambitious, and I dream really, really big."

"But this process forced me to reflect and look at my journey so far and it was a very emotional experience, I've never done that before," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Brooklyn was the only one of Victoria and David's kids to miss the London premiere of the new docuseries.

In May, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were also noticeably absent from David's 50th birthday bash.

"There are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family," the source told People magazine at that time. "The relationship is definitely not beyond repair."

"They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life," added the confidant.