Kate Middleton gets emotional in a new note about dignity and relationships

Kate Middleton turns emotional with a message reminding the world about dignity

Kate Middleton has turned emotional recently, and penned a note highlighting the importance of investing in the relationships one has.

This message has been shared to the Wales’ official Instagram account, under the username ‘PrinceandPrincessofWales’.

The message has come in the form of an essay that the Princess released, alongside The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, and is in collaboration with Professor Robert Waldinger.

The essay, in full, is available on the website but the caption on Instagram contains the crux of the message which is “If you could invest in just one thing to help you and your family thrive, invest in the relationships you have with each other.”

Because “children who are raised in environments rooted in love, safety and dignity, are better able to develop the social and emotional scaffolding required to form healthy relationships, resolve conflict and grow into adults capable of building loving partnerships, families and communities themselves,” the princess believes.

She ended the caption with her official title, “HRH The Princess of Wales.”

In the essay she dived in even deeper and said, “these social and emotional skills are teachable, and teaching children to better understand both their inner and outer worlds and how to best manage them sets them up for a lifetime of more loving and more fulfilling relationships.”

And given the fact that “his may be the most important investment we can make in ourselves, our families and in the future of humankind. The evidence is clear: if you could invest in just one thing to help you and your family thrive, invest in the relationships you have with each other.”

“This is not just about creating a more loving environment for our children. It’s about creating a more loving world. And that begins with a simple, deliberate act.”

Before concluding she even said, “Look the people you care about in the eye and be fully there – because that is where love begins. For babies and children who are raised in attentive and loving environments are better able to develop the social and emotional skills that will allow them to grow into adults capable of building loving partnerships, families, communities. This is our children’s greatest inheritance.”