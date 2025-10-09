Royal family 'caught off guard' by Prince Harry's memorial appearance

Royals left angry over Prince Harry’s unannounced VJ Day visit

Prince Harry has landed in trouble after he made a surprise visit to the Burma Star Memorial on VJ Day, with royal insiders calling it a "cynical PR stunt."

The Duke of Sussex laid a wreath and handwritten note in honour of the "Forgotten Army" who served in the Pacific during World War II and also paid tribute to his grandfather, Prince Philip.

Harry’s visit came shortly after the official 80th anniversary ceremony led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, which Harry did not attend.

Speaking with Radar Online, royal sources said the timing of Meghan Markle’s husband’s appearance, along with the presence of photographers, felt like a deliberate move to draw attention.

"Harry's move was no accident,” they said, adding, “arriving after the King had gone made it seem respectful on the surface – but the timing, the note, and the perfectly staged photos made it obvious it was a PR play.”

“People in the palace were livid. It was meant to be the King's moment of remembrance, yet Harry managed to turn the spotlight back on himself,” the source added.

"If this wasn't a PR stunt, Harry could have laid the note quietly and walked away. But the fact it was captured and shared so neatly tells you everything you need to know,” they continued.

A palace insider claimed that Harry’s appearance "caught everyone off guard," adding, "No one had Harry on the schedule.”

“The event had been planned for months, with the King and Camilla front and center. For Harry to appear afterward, conveniently with cameras waiting, felt very deliberate and carefully orchestrated."