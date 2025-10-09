 
King Charles pays tribute to the Duke of Kent for his 90th

King Charles honors the Duke of Kent in a touching tribute for his birthday

Web Desk
October 09, 2025

On his birthday, King Charles has paid a tribute to the Duke of Kent, that too for his 90th birthday.

The post in honor of his birthday has been shared to the Royal Family’s official social media account and contains a carousal of pictures, that highlight his life’s work.

After his portrait shot, the first shows a brief history of the Duke, as well as his relationship with Queen Elizabeth II.

The second includes a childhood picture of the Duke, who ended up inheriting his Dukedom at the age of six, following the death of his father who passed away in an air crash back in 1942.

His time in the Royal Military Academy was also highlighted, as well as his vicious honors and abilities paid homage to.

The last couple of pictures in the carousal had his accomplishments from the military listed out, as well as a picture from his wedding to the Duchess, Katharine Worsley, who passed away just last month.

