 
Geo News

King Charles, Camilla talk lego, and anniversary celebrations at Ballater

King Charles, Queen Camilla have just showed up in the village of Ballater

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2025

King Charles, Camilla’s take a trip to Ballater: Pictures
King Charles, Camilla’s take a trip to Ballater: Pictures

King Charles and Queen Camilla have just marked a major event at the Albert Hall in Ballater, for its 150th anniversary.

Pictures from the event have been shared to the Royal Family’s Instagram account as well, and shows the monarch’s witnessing performances by award-winning Highland dancers, as well as fiddle music.

The pipe band inaugurated the King’s arrival, as he wore a Kilt and his own King Charles tartan.

A trip to the local Ballater School also took place, alongside a new flag design competition.

The village’s lego club even went as far as to recreate the building itself, with tiny versions of the King and Queen prominent.

Check out everything Below:


Real reason Meghan Markle's public image is sinking in US
Real reason Meghan Markle's public image is sinking in US
King Charles pays the price for trusting Prince Harry despite William's warning video
King Charles pays the price for trusting Prince Harry despite William's warning
King Charles makes a public promise in new statement
King Charles makes a public promise in new statement
Kate Middleton gets emotional in a new note about dignity and relationships
Kate Middleton gets emotional in a new note about dignity and relationships
Prince William feels burden of monarchy as King Charles reopens door to Harry video
Prince William feels burden of monarchy as King Charles reopens door to Harry
Royal Family unsettled by Meghan Markle's return to Europe
Royal Family unsettled by Meghan Markle's return to Europe
King Charles to take huge decision over Prince Harry's security video
King Charles to take huge decision over Prince Harry's security
Prince William faces major challenge amid shrinking royal team
Prince William faces major challenge amid shrinking royal team