King Charles, Camilla talk lego, and anniversary celebrations at Ballater

King Charles, Camilla’s take a trip to Ballater: Pictures

King Charles and Queen Camilla have just marked a major event at the Albert Hall in Ballater, for its 150th anniversary.

Pictures from the event have been shared to the Royal Family’s Instagram account as well, and shows the monarch’s witnessing performances by award-winning Highland dancers, as well as fiddle music.

The pipe band inaugurated the King’s arrival, as he wore a Kilt and his own King Charles tartan.

A trip to the local Ballater School also took place, alongside a new flag design competition.

The village’s lego club even went as far as to recreate the building itself, with tiny versions of the King and Queen prominent.

Check out everything Below:



