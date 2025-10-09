Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get thrown face first in a repetitive cycle

Meghan Markle hit with real world reminder

Meghan Markle has just been hit with a reminder about all that the real world demands of people in her shoes, especially those who insist on keeping titles despite not being a working royal.

Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, is the person that delivered this stark reminder.

Her comments came in a chat with Fox News Digital, and it sees her getting straight forward about all the remaining expectations.

She started by saying that while “…Harry and Meghan might assume the rules no longer apply to them because they’re no longer working members of the British royal family, but that’s not the case when you insist on keeping the titles.”

In truth, “there are higher expectations of the Sussexes than there would be for Heidi and Spencer Pratt.”

She also didn’t end there and instead noted that “…since leaving the British royal family, Harry and Meghan have lacked purpose in their pursuits.”

Before signing off she also shared sympathies about the repetitive cycle the Sussexes have dragged themselves in because “without the mystique and responsibility of their royal roles, they have been reduced to celebrities.”

Plus “when a celebrity constantly reinvents themselves without a clear sense of purpose or authenticity, audiences start to tune out.”

These comments even prompted branding expert Doug Eldridge to note, “The last 12 months marked the first time that Meghan has seemingly made an effective, possibly lasting, course correction, both personally and professionally.”

Because that was the only time “she dispensed with the victim marketing and ad hominem attacks on Harry’s family,” and “focused on her business and her family”.

But while Ms Schofield admits Meghan and her husband do “show up” and “do good” with endeavors like their calls for online safety for young children, “I don’t think Meghan’s going anywhere,” the expert noted in her concluding remarks.