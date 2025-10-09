T-Pain teases major series in the works

T-Pain reflects on the 'Wiscansin' series

In the wake of the Can't Believe It track, T-Pain intentionally misspells Wisconsin with Wiscansin.



But little did he know that the change of word in his 2008 song would become a hit among fans, as it not only spawned a brand but now also an animated series.

It is in the works under the banner of Nappy Boy Entertainment, along with Viral Nation and Wind Sun Sky Entertainment.

“I’ve never been more excited to enter the animation arena with my new original series featuring all there is to love about Wiscansin,” the Church hitmaker says.

He continues, “Collaborating with Viral Nation and Wind Sun Sky for the project was an easy decision as they are truly at the forefront of creators, digital entertainment, animation and interactive IP development.”

Moreover, the ex-Lucasfilm exec Catherine Winder, who is involved in the production, says about the series to Deadline, “It snowballed from the lyric, and T-Pain has started to create this universe, with hilarious, relatable characters that are ripe for storytelling."

"He’s got this tongue-in-cheek, irreverent take on university life, which is exaggerated and self-aware at the same time. We’ve got all these fun characters in this universe, and we’re going to build from there," she adds.

It's unclear when T-Pain's Wiscansin will be released.