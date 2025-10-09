Kate Middleton makes statement after Oxford visit

Kensington Palace on Thursday released a statement on Kate Middleton heartwarming visit to Home-Start Oxford.

During her visit, the Princess of Wales met families and volunteers dedicated to supporting parents of young children.

The royal engagement, highlighted in a video shared on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, underscored her continued focus on early childhood development.

The visit showcased how Home-Start volunteers are being trained to use animation films created by Kate’s Centre for Early Childhood, designed to explain the science behind social and emotional growth in the first five years of life.

The short explainers demonstrate how “everyday moments of love and connection between parents and their children can have a lifelong impact.” read the caption accompanying the post.

“A brilliant visit to @homestartoxford where volunteers are being trained to use the @Earlychildhood animation series in their work supporting families with young children.”

Describing the initiative as “inspiring,” the caption added that it was encouraging to see “how volunteers are helping to build parents’ confidence and resilience, and to meet families benefitting from this incredible community of support.”



