Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘plotting' new UK move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking forward to make a UK comeback just before Christmas.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to visit family ahead of the big holiday in order to help revive relationship with the country.

Speaking of the couple’s pals, expert Richard Eden tells Daily Mail: "I can disclose that the next planned move in the plot – or ‘process’ as their pals prefer to put it, suggesting a natural progression – is the couple’s first joint visit to Britain since they attended a charity engagement in September 2022, then stayed on for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral."

Mr Eden said: "It remains to be seen whether ‘bearing humble pie’ - and eating it, presumably - is sufficient to placate the Royal Family or the British people."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.