Selena Gomez marks major milestone after wedding

Selena Gomez looks back at her 'rockstar' days with major milestone

Syeda Waniya
October 09, 2025

Newly married Selena Gomez celebrates 10 years of Revival
Newly married Selena Gomez celebrates 10 years of 'Revival'

Selena Gomez has marked a major milestone just weeks after her wedding.

Newly married singer and actress took to her social media on Thursday and celebrated 10 years to her album Revival.

Sharing a carousel of photos and video clips, which included cover of her Revival album as well as moments from her Revival Tour in 2016, Gomez wrote, "Happy 10 YEARS of my album Revival!!!"

The Only Murders in the Building actress, who tied the knot with Benny Blanco recently, added, "The year was 2015, I had bangs and thought I was a rockstar. What a time!!"

She went on to add, "Thank you for those who have sang to every song with me and for making that chapter of my life so memorable!!"

"LOVE YOU," she wrote in conclusion for her fans. Gomez released her album Revival in 2015, and then in support of her album she went on to Revival Tour in 2016.

Fans and followers also poured their love in the comments section. One user wrote, "Love this album so much."

Meanwhile another added, "HAPPY 10 YEARS forever grateful for this album that changed my life."

"This album still inspires me every single day, thank you for creating something so timeless love you more!!!" the third user wrote.

The album featured Gomez's timeless tracks, including Kill Em with Kindness, Sober, Same Old Love, Hands to Myself, Good for You, and more.

This celebration comes after Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025.

