Louis Tomlinson says Zayn Malik's sudden exit threw One Direction boys 'under the bus'

Louis Tomlinson lifts the curtain on Zayn Malik's exit from One Direction

Louis Tomlinson is reflecting on the time when Zayn Malik left One Direction.

The 33-year-old English singer-songwriter showed up on the Diary of a CEO podcast, where he became aware of Zayn’s departure from the band.

He revealed that before the Dusk Till Dawn crooner’s exit, all the group members used to say they would never turn out to be “the type of band that would have all their own individual dressing rooms,” but then life happened.

"On the last tour Zayn [participated in], Harry [Styles] had his own dressing room, Liam [Payne] did, Niall [Horan] did, and me and Zayn shared," the Louis recalled.

However, he “felt a little bit hard done by" Malik's sudden decision to leave the band. "I felt like, not to throw these boys under the bus, but let me know."

The Greatest singer stated, "I thought that we had a relationship where he could have had that conversation with me. In reflection, and he hasn't told me this, we'll see when I chat to him about it, but I think if he told me, I would have tried to tell him to stay.”

"And I think that's probably one of the reasons why he didn't, ‘cause he knew I was always very opinionated,” Louis remarked.

He went on to reminisce about coming across Zayn’s March 25, 2015 exit, a decision he made at the end of a “normal” night.

"He was cool, wasn't like in a bad mood or anything like that, you know. ‘Good night, lad.’ And then the next morning I woke up, we had a shoot with like Coca-Cola for some sponsor thing. And we found out that he wasn't coming," the Wall hitmaker said.

It is pertinent to mention that Louis Tomlinson also left One Direction in 2016, a year after Zayn Malik’s exit.