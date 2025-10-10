 
Geo News

'Minecraft Movie' sequel confirmed for 2027

'A Minecraft Movie' is currently streaming on HBO Max

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2025

Minecraft Movie sequel set for 2027 after box office smash
'Minecraft Movie' sequel set for 2027 after box office smash

Warner Bros. has announced a sequel to A Minecraft Movie is officially in the works, scheduled for release in theaters on July 23, 2027.

The confirmation came Thursday as the studio teased the news on Instagram. “Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft,” read the post.

The first film, released in April 2025, was a viral hit and earned an estimated $957 million worldwide, just shy of $1 billion.

The game-turned-movie features a star-studded cast including Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, Danielle Brooks, and Emma Myers. Jared Hess, director of Napoleon Dynamite, helmed the project.

Following the movie’s success, Momoa, 46, also celebrated the announcement on Instagram, praising the cast, crew, and New Zealand production team. “Can’t tell you how proud I am of this project. Mahalo New Zealand for our amazing crew,” he wrote.

A Minecraft Movie is currently streaming on HBO Max.

'X-Men' star gets honest about 'Avengers: Doomsday'
'X-Men' star gets honest about 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Zoe Kravitz moves in with Harry Styles amid 'real connection': Source
Zoe Kravitz moves in with Harry Styles amid 'real connection': Source
Paul McCartney marks 14 years of marriage with Nancy Shevell
Paul McCartney marks 14 years of marriage with Nancy Shevell
Louis Tomlinson says Zayn Malik's sudden exit threw One Direction boys 'under the bus'
Louis Tomlinson says Zayn Malik's sudden exit threw One Direction boys 'under the bus'
Gigi Hadid celebrates sister Bella's 29th birthday
Gigi Hadid celebrates sister Bella's 29th birthday
ASAP Rocky reveals his 'favorite creation' of this year
ASAP Rocky reveals his 'favorite creation' of this year
Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on her 20-year struggle to have kids: 'Don't know my story'
Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on her 20-year struggle to have kids: 'Don't know my story'
Travis Kelce reveals 'awkward' reason why he has been avoiding chat with Taylor Swift's father
Travis Kelce reveals 'awkward' reason why he has been avoiding chat with Taylor Swift's father