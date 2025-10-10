'Minecraft Movie' sequel confirmed for 2027

'Minecraft Movie' sequel set for 2027 after box office smash

Warner Bros. has announced a sequel to A Minecraft Movie is officially in the works, scheduled for release in theaters on July 23, 2027.

The confirmation came Thursday as the studio teased the news on Instagram. “Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft,” read the post.

The first film, released in April 2025, was a viral hit and earned an estimated $957 million worldwide, just shy of $1 billion.

The game-turned-movie features a star-studded cast including Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, Danielle Brooks, and Emma Myers. Jared Hess, director of Napoleon Dynamite, helmed the project.

Following the movie’s success, Momoa, 46, also celebrated the announcement on Instagram, praising the cast, crew, and New Zealand production team. “Can’t tell you how proud I am of this project. Mahalo New Zealand for our amazing crew,” he wrote.

A Minecraft Movie is currently streaming on HBO Max.