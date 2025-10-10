Sharon Osbourne experiences ‘ups and downs' over Ozzy's death

Sharon Osbourne still not completely okay after Ozzy Osbourne's death

Sharon Osbourne faces "ups and downs" since the death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

The music star’s son, Jack Osbourne has revealed how his mother is dealing with the grief of losing her husband.

Jack told Rolling Stone magazine: "She’s okay, but she’s not okay. It’s ups and downs.”

He continued, "She's just trying to figure out where to go from here, how to navigate, what’s the new norm, what’s the new baseline, 'What do I do without my person?'

"But she’s got a lot of love and support around her. I’m bringing her back to Los Angeles this week. Actually, I’m flying over to England tomorrow, because it’s her birthday on Thursday," Jack revealed.

Additionally, Jack also revealed that his father, the legendary Black Sabbath front man "hated people feeling sorry for him."

He explained: "After the funeral, we sat at home and everyone was just having a tough morning, and I opened up my phone and a video popped into my feed, and it was my dad on David Letterman a week after Randy [Rhoads] had passed.

"David Letterman asked him, 'I'm surprised you came. You’ve been going through it right now.' My dad’s response is 'I’m about rock and roll, and I’ve got to keep moving forward, and I’ve got a job to do.' And I held it up. I was like, 'See, he’s telling us. Got to keep going,'" Jack added.