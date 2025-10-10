Selena Gomez eager to become mom post Benny Blanco wedding

Selena Gomez gets candid about becoming a mom post Benny Blanco wedding

Selena Gomez just shared that she hopes to be a mother “one day” less than two weeks after her marriage to Benny Blanco.

The Emmy nominee revealed this wish of hers while she was promoting season two of the Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Selena has famously starred in the original Disney Channel show, that aired from 2007 to 2012, as the teenage witch, Alex Russo.

Taking to her Instagram Story on the Who Says singer revealed that her character Alex is now a “mommy” as she posted a video from the reboot's season finale.

“Alex Russo is a mommy,” she wrote, before adding: “hopefully one day that'll be me.”

In the clip, viewers can see Selena sharing an emotional moment with her on-screen daughter, Billie, who is played by Janice LeAnn Brown.

Janice revealed that the initial table read for the season two finale, where Alex reveals to Billie that she is her mother, left her and Selena in tears.

“It was very emotional, especially for me and her after the table read,” Janice said, with Selena adding: “We were just puddles.”

Last year, Selena revealed for the first time to Vanity Fair that she “can’t carry” children due to medical reasons.

“I haven't ever said this,” Selena told the publication, “But I unfortunately can't carry my own children.”

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” she added.

Speaking of how she sees her path of motherhood, Selena mentioned, “It's not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone.”

“I'm in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” she added.

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I'm one of those people. I'm excited for what that journey will look like, but it'll look a little different,” the singer-songwriter said.

“At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby,” Selena Gomez concluded.