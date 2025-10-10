 
Prince William, Kate reject palace lifestyle to raise their kids normal way

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s big move is all about giving their children a humble upbringing

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2025

Prince William, Kate decide to keep things simple as they raise kids away from palace life
Prince William, Kate decide to keep things simple as they raise kids away from palace life

Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to choose a simpler family life over royal luxury as they get ready to move into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

According to Radar Online, even though the new home is large, the Prince and Princess of Wales have decided not to have any live-in staff.

A royal insider revealed that the couple wants their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to grow up in a normal, down-to-earth environment.

Speaking of the kids’ daily activities, a source said, "They really do everyday chores. The kids are expected to pitch in and earn their pocket money by helping out.

“They're much more down-to-earth than most people would think,” the source added. 

Another source further noted that William and Kate wants their kids “raised in a real family home, not in a palace environment.

“They're big on teaching responsibility from a young age – setting the table, tidying their rooms, making their beds.

“It's all about keeping things normal and humble rather than privileged.

"But even now that they're moving to Forest Lodge, choosing to keep things the same really reflects their priorities.

“They value privacy, routine, and a stable environment for their children."

