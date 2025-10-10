 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's village of choice for UK move finally comes out

Amid news that Prince Harry is working to get his kids back in the UK, his and Meghan's plans for a home base come to light

Web Desk
October 10, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for UK home base finally get revealed

In the situation where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reach a decision about the UK, an insider claims their place of choice has just been leaked.

For those unversed, this village in question, is a popular choice among celebrities, even boasting people like Ellen DeGeneres, Beyonce, as well as James Corden.

Now an insider has come out to reveal that this place in question is The Cotswolds.

While speaking to The Daily Mail the insider said, “I’d say the Cotswolds would be somewhere they might look if they were thinking about a home outside the royal estate.”

A rumor is that this is Meghan’s choice too, but mainly because of the Hollywood presence.

Still, “security is obviously still a big issue for the Sussexes,” the source added. So while this is a possibility, something more practical would be “stays within the occupied Royal Palaces estate”.

Because they would “make sense because then they would be within the security perimeter.”

