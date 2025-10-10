David Del Rio’s wife reacts to allegations of sexual assault against husband

David Del Rio’s wife, Katherine Del Rio, publicly criticized actress Leah Lewis after her husband was dismissed from CBS’s Matlock following allegations of sexual assault.

In an Instagram Story posted Thursday, Katherine, 33, shared a close-up photo of Lewis, 28, with the caption, “This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met.”

The post came hours after news broke that David, 38, had been fired from the legal drama.

According to Deadline, the alleged incident between David and Lewis occurred on September 26 and was reported to CBS on October 2.

Following an internal investigation, David was “fired and escorted off the lot the same day the alleged assault was reported.”

Lewis, who portrays first-year associate Sarah Franklin, appeared to respond indirectly on social media, posting a photo of herself with her mother and writing, “We’re moving forward in love and strength. I’m in good hands.”

David’s character, Billy Martinez, is reportedly being written off as Matlock continues filming its second season.

The series, starring Kathy Bates, is scheduled to return on CBS on October 12, with production expected to resume after Thanksgiving.