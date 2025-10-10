Brad Pitt finds new kids to care for as Angelina Jolie plans to leave LA: Source

Photo: Brad Pitt finds new way to channel fatherly instincts as Angelina Jolie plans to leave LA: Source

Brad Pitt has reportedly been trying to fill the emotional void left by his estranged children.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the 60-year-old actor has been quietly offering support to the children of his late friend, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

Following Cornell’s tragic death, Pitt was seen taking the musician’s two youngest kids to Universal Studios in Los Angeles for a day of fun and much-needed respite.

“Brad’s relationship with his and Angelina’s kids is fraught,” a source revealed.

As readers know, Pitt has been estranged from his older children, Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19, for some time now.

“That doesn’t change his fatherly instincts one bit,” the insider continued, “and he’s managed to channel it in a direction outside his own family, which speaks to Brad’s inherent generosity."

'When it comes to Chris’ kids, he takes his obligation to them incredibly seriously.”

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is reportedly preparing for a fresh start.

A source told RadarOnline.com that the Maleficent star is considering moving away from Los Angeles once the twins turn 17 next year.

The insider added that Jolie may divide her time among several meaningful places, including Cambodia, where she adopted Maddox and owns property; France, where the twins were born; and regions in Africa, tied to Zahara and Shiloh’s roots.

“They’re all very special places,” another source explained.

“She has dear friends in all of [those areas] who she considers confidantes and family.”