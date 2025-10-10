 
Demi Lovato's ex Max Ehrich makes shock claims before arrest

Demi Lovato's ex Max Ehrich has shared that he has been trying to do better following Florida arrest

October 10, 2025

Photo: Demi Lovatos ex Max Ehrich headed to rehab post domestic violence arrest
Demi Lovato's ex Max Ehrich has decided to make amends following Florida arrest.

It is pertinent to mention here that Max was arrested Tuesday night and booked into jail early Wednesday morning in Port St. Lucie after he was accused of domestic violence.

The police report said Max got physical with his mother while abusing nitrous oxide. 

Reportedly, Max was streaming live that night. The video portrayed him huffing nitrous while his mom breaks down in tears. He also appeared to be inhaling nitrous when talking to cops.

According to the latest findings of TMZ, "Max Ehrich says he's going to rehab after his domestic violence arrest."

 "And it sounds like he needs help, based on what he's telling us about the leadup to his arrest," the findings reported.

Max also told the outlet, "He was high and in psychosis when he had an altercation with his mom that resulted in him being hauled off to a Florida jail on a battery charge. He says his mom was trying to get him to stop huffing nitrous oxide."

In addition to this, Young and the Restless actor claimed that he went to Florida "to stay with his parents "after he was allegedly kidnapped in Los Angeles last week by three gang members. 

He also stated that his alleged kidnappers "introduced him to nitrous, and he was high on nitrous for a week leading up to his arrest."

Moreover, he shared that he has been under a 72-hour psychiatric hold in Florida under the Baker Act. 

Following this, he has planned to spend at least 30 days in a rehab program.

