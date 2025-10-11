Brad Pitt 'so in love' with Ines de Ramon as they reach major relationship milestone

Photo: Brad Pitt 'so in love' with Ines de Ramon as the couple reaches 3 year relationship anniversary

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have reportedly turned their connection into a full-fledged relationship.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the couple has been going strong for nearly three years.

Fans first speculated about their romance in November 2022, after the duo was spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

"They are happier than ever," a source told PEOPLE, adding that the couple is "going really strong."

The insider continued, "He's so happy and in love," noting that the pair is already planning for the future.

Despite their apparent closeness, critics and observers have repeatedly questioned the authenticity of the romance in former interactions.

Brad Pitt has previously faced accusations that he was "staging" his relationship with de Ramon to divert attention from his highly publicized divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Following media tours for his latest movie, F1, some of which de Ramon accompanied him on, fans speculated that the relationship might serve more as a distraction than genuine love.

The Pitt-led film earned solid numbers at the box office during its first two weeks but fell short of being a major hit.

Some commentators linked this underwhelming performance to his recently finalized divorce, suggesting that Pitt’s new romance could be an attempt to shift media focus from his messy past.