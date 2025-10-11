Selena Gomez drops major surprise as she marks 10 years of 'Revival'

Selena Gomez shares 'unseen photos' from her 'Revival' era

Selena Gomez has unveiled major surprise for her fans!

As the singer and actress celebrates 10 years of her iconic album, Revival, she dropped an exiting surprise.

On her official YouTube channel, Gomez released Revival playlist, including "unseen photos."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Gomez reposted a post from fanpage, featuring throwback shots of Selena Gomez. The caption of the post read, "The #10YearsOfRevival celebration isn’t over yet!"

It further read, "A new official Revival playlist is up on Selena’s @youtube Watch each video to see the full set of unseen photos."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love.

One user wrote, "yay! can you guys post it all in HQ?"

Another added, "we wanna see the unseen REVIVAL TOUR movie too."

In a previous post, Gomez shared photos from her Revival Tour, which was in support of her album at the time. Notably, Gomez penned an emotional message to mark 10 years anniversary.

She wrote, "The year was 2015, I had bangs and thought I was a rockstar. What a time!! Thank you for those who have sang to every song with me and for making that chapter of my life so memorable!!"

Notably, the celebration comes after Selena Gomez tied the knot to Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025.