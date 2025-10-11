 
Geo News

Selena Gomez drops major surprise as she marks 10 years of 'Revival'

Selena Gomez celebrates 10 years of her 'Revival' album

By
Syeda Waniya
|

October 11, 2025

Selena Gomez shares unseen photos from her Revival era
Selena Gomez shares 'unseen photos' from her 'Revival' era

Selena Gomez has unveiled major surprise for her fans!

As the singer and actress celebrates 10 years of her iconic album, Revival, she dropped an exiting surprise.

On her official YouTube channel, Gomez released Revival playlist, including "unseen photos."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Gomez reposted a post from fanpage, featuring throwback shots of Selena Gomez. The caption of the post read, "The #10YearsOfRevival celebration isn’t over yet!"

It further read, "A new official Revival playlist is up on Selena’s @youtube Watch each video to see the full set of unseen photos."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love.

One user wrote, "yay! can you guys post it all in HQ?"

Another added, "we wanna see the unseen REVIVAL TOUR movie too."

In a previous post, Gomez shared photos from her Revival Tour, which was in support of her album at the time. Notably, Gomez penned an emotional message to mark 10 years anniversary.

She wrote, "The year was 2015, I had bangs and thought I was a rockstar. What a time!! Thank you for those who have sang to every song with me and for making that chapter of my life so memorable!!"

Notably, the celebration comes after Selena Gomez tied the knot to Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025.

Tom Cruise' thoughts on ‘rebound' Keith Urban come to light
Tom Cruise' thoughts on ‘rebound' Keith Urban come to light
Victoria Beckham's plans for Harper Beckham's adult life: ‘She'll be doing more work'
Victoria Beckham's plans for Harper Beckham's adult life: ‘She'll be doing more work'
'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner clears the air about season 22 death
'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner clears the air about season 22 death
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates step-son's big day
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates step-son's big day
Brad Pitt finds new kids to care for as Angelina Jolie plans to leave LA: Source
Brad Pitt finds new kids to care for as Angelina Jolie plans to leave LA: Source
Did Taylor Swift undergo blepharoplasty?
Did Taylor Swift undergo blepharoplasty?
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon planning for future?
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon planning for future?
Victoria Beckham shares her biggest struggle: 'Just a celebrity brand'
Victoria Beckham shares her biggest struggle: 'Just a celebrity brand'